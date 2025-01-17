Miller leads Drake against Murray State after 21-point game

Murray State Racers (11-4, 5-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-6, 5-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (11-4, 5-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-6, 5-1 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Murray State after Anna Miller scored 21 points in Drake’s 80-65 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in home games. Drake is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

The Racers have gone 5-1 against MVC opponents. Murray State is second in the MVC scoring 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Halli Poock averaging 9.0.

Drake is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State averages 19.3 more points per game (87.7) than Drake gives up to opponents (68.4).

The Bulldogs and Racers face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 15.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Bulldogs.

Katelyn Young is averaging 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Racers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Racers: 8-2, averaging 88.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

