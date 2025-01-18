Miller leads Drake against Murray State after 21-point game

Murray State Racers (11-4, 5-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-6, 5-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (11-4, 5-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-6, 5-1 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Murray State after Anna Miller scored 21 points in Drake’s 80-65 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in home games. Drake is second in the MVC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Miller averaging 6.1.

The Racers are 5-1 in conference games. Murray State has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

Drake is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State averages 19.3 more points per game (87.7) than Drake allows to opponents (68.4).

The Bulldogs and Racers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dinnebier is averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 assists and 2.7 steals for the Bulldogs.

Haven Ford is averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Racers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Racers: 8-2, averaging 88.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.