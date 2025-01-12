Miller and Florida Atlantic host UAB

UAB Blazers (9-7, 2-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-7, 2-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UAB Blazers (9-7, 2-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-7, 2-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -3; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts UAB after Baba scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 75-64 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls are 3-2 in home games. Florida Atlantic averages 16.9 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Leland Walker with 4.6.

The Blazers are 2-1 in conference matchups. UAB scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Florida Atlantic scores 82.3 points, 7.7 more per game than the 74.6 UAB allows. UAB has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Glenn is scoring 11.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Owls.

Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 16.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 86.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

