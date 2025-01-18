Miles leads North Florida against North Alabama after 22-point game

North Alabama Lions (11-7, 3-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (9-9, 2-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

North Alabama Lions (11-7, 3-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (9-9, 2-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts North Alabama after Jasai Miles scored 22 points in North Florida’s 92-80 victory over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Ospreys are 5-3 in home games. North Florida ranks fourth in the ASUN with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Josh Harris averaging 9.0.

The Lions are 3-2 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama ranks third in the ASUN giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

North Florida averages 13.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.1 more made shots than the 7.9 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 78.2 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 84.8 North Florida allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is averaging 14.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Ospreys.

Jacari Lane is averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 83.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

