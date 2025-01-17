Miles and North Florida host North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (11-7, 3-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (9-9, 2-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (11-7, 3-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (9-9, 2-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts North Alabama after Jasai Miles scored 22 points in North Florida’s 92-80 victory over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Ospreys are 5-3 on their home court. North Florida ranks sixth in the ASUN with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Harris averaging 3.0.

The Lions are 3-2 against conference opponents. North Alabama has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Florida averages 13.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.1 more made shots than the 7.9 per game North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 78.2 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 84.8 North Florida gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Murphy averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc.

Jacari Lane is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 83.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

