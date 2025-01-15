Miles and North Florida host Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Bears (5-12, 1-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-9, 1-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Bears (5-12, 1-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-9, 1-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on Central Arkansas after Jasai Miles scored 20 points in North Florida’s 98-83 win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Ospreys have gone 4-3 in home games. North Florida gives up 85.1 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Bears are 1-3 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is fifth in the ASUN with 14.2 assists per game led by Brayden Fagbemi averaging 4.4.

North Florida is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas averages 71.9 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 85.1 North Florida allows.

The Ospreys and Bears square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Harris is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Ospreys.

Layne Taylor is averaging 17.4 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 81.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.5 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

