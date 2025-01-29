Miles’ 18 points, Lliteras’ clutch layup, lead North Florida over Stetson 101-100 in OT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jasai Miles scored 18 points, Nate Lliteras made the winning layup with 2.8 seconds remaining in…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jasai Miles scored 18 points, Nate Lliteras made the winning layup with 2.8 seconds remaining in overtime and North Florida defeated Stetson 101-100 on Wednesday night.

Miles also added seven rebounds for the Ospreys (11-11, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Liam Murphy added 17 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc while they and had five rebounds. Josh Harris shot 6 of 12 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding 10 rebounds and four blocks. Lliteras scored 16 points.

Jordan Wood led the way for the Hatters (7-15, 5-4) with 26 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Josh Massey added 22 points for Stetson. Jamie Phillips Jr. also put up 17 points and four assists.

