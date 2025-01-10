Mikonovwicz and the Toledo Rockets take on conference foe Central Michigan

Toledo Rockets (10-3, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (5-9, 1-2 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Toledo Rockets (10-3, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (5-9, 1-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sammi Mikonovwicz and Toledo visit Desrae Kyles and Central Michigan in MAC action Saturday.

The Chippewas have gone 3-3 in home games. Central Michigan is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rockets have gone 2-1 against MAC opponents. Toledo is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Central Michigan is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Central Michigan gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madi Morson is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Chippewas.

Mikonovwicz is averaging 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 38.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.