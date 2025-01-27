Mikale Stevenson scores 18 to help Grambling hold off Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81-77

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Mikale Stevenson had 18 points to help Grambling hold off Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81-77 on Monday…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Mikale Stevenson had 18 points to help Grambling hold off Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81-77 on Monday night.

Stevenson added six rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (6-14, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kintavious Dozier scored 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting from 3-point range. Chilaydrien Newton hit 3 of 5 from beyond the arc and scored 13.

Doctor Bradley led the Golden Lions (3-17, 0-7) with 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Dante Sawyer added 14 points and Caleb Jones scored 11. UAPB has lost seven in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

