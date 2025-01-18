Mier Panoam totaled 21 points, 10 rebounds to lead North Dakota over Kansas City 76-72

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Mier Panoam had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help North Dakota fend off Kansas…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Mier Panoam had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help North Dakota fend off Kansas City 76-72 on Saturday.

Panoam also blocked three shots for the Fightin’ Hawks (8-13, 2-4 Summit League). Treysen Eaglestaff scored 15 and Eli King pitched in with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Kangaroos (10-10, 2-3) were led by Cameron Faas with 20 points. Jayson Petty contributed 17 points and six rebounds. Anderson Kopp had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

