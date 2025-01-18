Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Mier Panoam totaled 21…

Mier Panoam totaled 21 points, 10 rebounds to lead North Dakota over Kansas City 76-72

The Associated Press

January 18, 2025, 5:22 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Mier Panoam had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help North Dakota fend off Kansas City 76-72 on Saturday.

Panoam also blocked three shots for the Fightin’ Hawks (8-13, 2-4 Summit League). Treysen Eaglestaff scored 15 and Eli King pitched in with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Kangaroos (10-10, 2-3) were led by Cameron Faas with 20 points. Jayson Petty contributed 17 points and six rebounds. Anderson Kopp had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up