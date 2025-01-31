Middle Tennessee visits UTEP following Boldyreva’s 27-point game

Middle Tennessee Raiders (15-6, 7-1 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-10, 2-6 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Middle Tennessee Raiders (15-6, 7-1 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-10, 2-6 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on UTEP after Anastasiia Boldyreva scored 27 points in Middle Tennessee’s 66-59 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Miners have gone 6-4 at home.

The Raiders have gone 7-1 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is 15-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

UTEP scores 63.9 points, 9.9 more per game than the 54.0 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

The Miners and Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is averaging 13.2 points for the Miners. Irene Asensio is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ta’Mia Scott is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Raiders. Jalynn Gregory is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 64.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

