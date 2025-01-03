Middle Tennessee takes home win streak into matchup with Liberty

Liberty Lady Flames (8-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-5, 1-0 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Liberty Lady Flames (8-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-5, 1-0 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Liberty trying to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Raiders have gone 5-0 at home. Middle Tennessee ranks fourth in the CUSA with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Anastasiia Boldyreva averaging 6.6.

The Flames are 1-0 against CUSA opponents. Liberty is second in the CUSA scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 18.1 more points per game (75.8) than Middle Tennessee gives up to opponents (57.7).

The Raiders and Flames match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Blakely is averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Raiders.

Asia Boone averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.