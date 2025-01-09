Middle Tennessee plays Kennesaw State following Gregory’s 26-point game

Middle Tennessee Raiders (10-5, 2-0 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-7, 0-1 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Middle Tennessee Raiders (10-5, 2-0 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-7, 0-1 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Kennesaw State after Jalynn Gregory scored 26 points in Middle Tennessee’s 69-41 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Owls have gone 3-2 at home. Kennesaw State averages 62.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Raiders are 2-0 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is fifth in the CUSA with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Anastasiia Boldyreva averaging 6.5.

Kennesaw State makes 38.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (35.0%). Middle Tennessee averages 6.9 more points per game (66.7) than Kennesaw State gives up (59.8).

The Owls and Raiders match up Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prencis Harden is scoring 16.6 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Owls.

Ta’Mia Scott is averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.