Middle Tennessee and Liberty meet in conference matchup

Liberty Lady Flames (8-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-5, 1-0 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Liberty Lady Flames (8-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-5, 1-0 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bella Smuda and Liberty take on Anastasiia Boldyreva and Middle Tennessee in CUSA play.

The Raiders have gone 5-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee is sixth in the CUSA scoring 66.6 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The Flames are 1-0 in CUSA play. Liberty is the CUSA leader with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Smuda averaging 4.7.

Middle Tennessee makes 41.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Liberty scores 18.1 more points per game (75.8) than Middle Tennessee gives up to opponents (57.7).

The Raiders and Flames match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalynn Gregory averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Smuda is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.