Michigan visits Rutgers after Bailey’s 37-point performance

Michigan Wolverines (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-10, 4-6 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Michigan Wolverines (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-10, 4-6 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces Michigan after Ace Bailey scored 37 points in Rutgers’ 79-72 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-2 in home games. Rutgers averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Wolverines are 7-2 in conference matchups. Michigan has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rutgers’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Rutgers gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 20.7 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Dylan Harper is averaging 9.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games.

Vladislav Goldin is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wolverines. Tre Donaldson is averaging 14 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.