Micheaux, Virginia Tech Hokies square off against the Pittsburgh Panthers

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-5, 4-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-11, 1-6 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rose Micheaux and Virginia Tech visit Khadija Faye and Pittsburgh in ACC play.

The Panthers have gone 7-4 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Hokies are 4-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Pittsburgh averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faye is averaging 18.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Panthers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Carleigh Wenzel is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hokies. Matilda Ekh is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

