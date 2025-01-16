Micheaux leads Virginia Tech against Virginia after 20-point performance

Virginia Cavaliers (10-7, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-4, 3-2 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (10-7, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-4, 3-2 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces Virginia after Rose Micheaux scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 61-54 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Hokies have gone 8-1 in home games. Virginia Tech averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 2-3 in ACC play. Virginia ranks third in the ACC with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Latasha Lattimore averaging 8.8.

Virginia Tech makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Virginia averages 70.6 points per game, 4.7 more than the 65.9 Virginia Tech gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Hokies.

Kymora Johnson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

