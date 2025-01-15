Micheaux and Virginia Tech host Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (10-7, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-4, 3-2 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (10-7, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-4, 3-2 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays Virginia after Rose Micheaux scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 61-54 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Hokies are 8-1 on their home court. Virginia Tech scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 2-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia is third in the ACC with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Latasha Lattimore averaging 8.8.

Virginia Tech’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Virginia allows. Virginia averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Virginia Tech allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hokies.

Lattimore is averaging 12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

