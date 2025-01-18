Micheaux and the Virginia Tech Hokies host conference foe Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (13-5, 6-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-5, 3-3 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (13-5, 6-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-5, 3-3 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Virginia Tech and Louisville will play on Sunday.

The Hokies are 8-2 in home games. Virginia Tech scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Cardinals are 6-1 against ACC opponents. Louisville is ninth in the ACC scoring 73.7 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Virginia Tech’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Louisville allows. Louisville averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Virginia Tech allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hokies.

Tajianna Roberts is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

