Miami (Ohio) defeats Bowling Green 84-76

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Cooper had 14 points and Miami (Ohio) beat Bowling Green 84-76 on Tuesday night to extend its winning streak to eight games.

Cooper went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the RedHawks (14-4, 6-0 Mid-American Conference). Kam Craft scored 13 points, going 5 of 8 from the field. Brant Byers shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Falcons (7-11, 2-4) were led in scoring by Trey Thomas and Derrick Butler with 17 points apiece. Jamai Felt had 15 points and six rebounds.

Byers scored 10 points in the first half and Miami went into the break trailing 40-39. Miami used a 13-0 second-half run to take the lead at 69-56 with 6:49 left. Cooper scored 11 second-half points.

Miami takes on Akron on the road on Saturday. Bowling Green hosts Toledo on Friday.

