Miami (OH) visits Northern Illinois following Jones’ 25-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-4, 3-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-11, 0-3 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-4, 3-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-11, 0-3 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Miami (OH) after Quentin Jones scored 25 points in Northern Illinois’ 108-70 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Huskies are 4-2 in home games. Northern Illinois averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The RedHawks are 3-0 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks fourth in the MAC giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

Northern Illinois is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Illinois gives up.

The Huskies and RedHawks match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 15.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Huskies.

Kam Craft is shooting 48.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the RedHawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 88.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

