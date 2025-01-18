Miami (OH) visits Kent State after Sullinger’s 32-point showing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-4, 4-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (11-5, 2-2 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-4, 4-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (11-5, 2-2 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -4; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces Miami (OH) after Jalen Sullinger scored 32 points in Kent State’s 94-83 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Golden Flashes have gone 5-2 in home games. Kent State is the top team in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The RedHawks have gone 4-0 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is sixth in the MAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Antwone Woolfolk averaging 2.5.

Kent State scores 70.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 71.5 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) has shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cli’Ron Hornbeak is averaging 8.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Golden Flashes.

Mekhi Cooper is averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the RedHawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 89.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

