Miami (OH) visits Johnson and Akron

Miami (OH) RedHawks (14-4, 6-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (13-5, 6-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -6.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Miami (OH) after Tavari Johnson scored 20 points in Akron’s 90-58 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Zips have gone 9-0 at home. Akron is the MAC leader with 36.7 rebounds per game led by James Okonkwo averaging 7.9.

The RedHawks are 6-0 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Akron averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) scores 9.7 more points per game (82.8) than Akron allows (73.1).

The Zips and RedHawks square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Zips. Nate Johnson is averaging 13.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games.

Peter Suder is averaging 14.1 points and 3.4 assists for the RedHawks. Kam Craft is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 91.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

