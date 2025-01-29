Miami (OH) visits Carruthers and Toledo

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-7, 4-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-5, 5-3 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-7, 4-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-5, 5-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on Miami (OH) after Kendall Carruthers scored 21 points in Toledo’s 80-68 win against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Rockets have gone 8-1 at home. Toledo is second in the MAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Noveroske averaging 2.3.

The RedHawks have gone 4-4 against MAC opponents.

Toledo averages 70.6 points, 13.4 more per game than the 57.2 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Toledo allows.

The Rockets and RedHawks meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carruthers is averaging 10.7 points for the Rockets. Khera Goss is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Enjulina Gonzalez is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 17.4 points and 1.5 steals. Maya Chandler is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

