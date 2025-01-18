Miami (OH) visits Buffalo following Watson’s 21-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-5, 3-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (14-2, 3-2 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-5, 3-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (14-2, 3-2 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Miami (OH) after Chellia Watson scored 21 points in Buffalo’s 77-55 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bulls have gone 8-1 at home. Buffalo has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The RedHawks are 3-2 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is the best team in the MAC allowing only 55.9 points per game while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

Buffalo’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) scores 7.9 more points per game (66.5) than Buffalo allows (58.6).

The Bulls and RedHawks square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terah Harness averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

Enjulina Gonzalez is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the RedHawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

