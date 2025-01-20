Miami (OH) plays conference foe Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (7-10, 2-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-4, 5-0 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (7-10, 2-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-4, 5-0 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Peter Suder and Miami (OH) host Javontae Campbell and Bowling Green in MAC play.

The RedHawks are 7-1 in home games. Miami (OH) ranks seventh in the MAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Antwone Woolfolk averaging 2.4.

The Falcons are 2-3 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Miami (OH) averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

The RedHawks and Falcons match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolfolk is averaging 8.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the RedHawks.

Marcus Johnson is averaging 16.8 points for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 88.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

