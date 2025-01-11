Miami (OH) hosts Western Michigan after Craft’s 28-point performance

Western Michigan Broncos (3-11, 0-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-4, 2-0 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-11, 0-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-4, 2-0 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -10; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Western Michigan after Kam Craft scored 28 points in Miami (OH)’s 80-72 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The RedHawks have gone 6-1 at home. Miami (OH) averages 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 0-2 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is third in the MAC scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Chansey Willis Jr. averaging 8.7.

Miami (OH) scores 83.0 points, 8.1 more per game than the 74.9 Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 71.0 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 71.7 Miami (OH) allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craft is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the RedHawks.

Markhi Strickland is averaging 11.5 points for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.