Miami (OH) hosts Buffalo following Luers’ 20-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (5-7) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-4)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays Buffalo after Dan Luers scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 141-58 victory against the Defiance Yellow Jackets.

The RedHawks have gone 5-1 in home games. Miami (OH) has a 3-3 record against teams over .500.

The Bulls are 1-6 on the road. Buffalo gives up 81.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.7 points per game.

Miami (OH) makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (45.5%). Buffalo averages 73.4 points per game, 2.3 more than the 71.1 Miami (OH) allows.

The RedHawks and Bulls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Craft is averaging 15.3 points for the RedHawks.

Ryan Sabol is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

