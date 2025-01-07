Miami (OH) defeats Ball State 80-72

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Kam Craft had 28 points in Miami (OH)’s 80-72 victory against Ball State on Tuesday night.…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Kam Craft had 28 points in Miami (OH)’s 80-72 victory against Ball State on Tuesday night.

Craft shot 12 for 18, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the RedHawks (10-4, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Eian Elmer scored 11 points while going 5 of 6 from the field and added six rebounds. Peter Suder had 11 points and finished 5 of 10 from the field.

Payton Sparks finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Cardinals (7-7, 1-1). Jermahri Hill added 20 points for Ball State. Mickey Pearson Jr. finished with 12 points.

Miami took the lead with 5:21 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Craft led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-33 at the break. Craft scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Miami to an eight-point victory.

