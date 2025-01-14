Miami (FL) visits No. 3 Duke after Flagg’s 42-point game

Miami Hurricanes (4-12, 0-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (14-2, 6-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Miami Hurricanes (4-12, 0-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (14-2, 6-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -23; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Duke hosts Miami (FL) after Cooper Flagg scored 42 points in Duke’s 86-78 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Blue Devils are 10-0 in home games. Duke leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 37.0 boards. Flagg leads the Blue Devils with 8.3 rebounds.

The Hurricanes have gone 0-5 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) ranks eighth in the ACC scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Lynn Kidd averaging 8.1.

Duke scores 80.4 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 76.3 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 17.9 more points per game (77.5) than Duke allows to opponents (59.6).

The Blue Devils and Hurricanes face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is shooting 47.9% and averaging 19.1 points for the Blue Devils.

Brandon Johnson is averaging 7.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hurricanes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 79.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 73.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

