Miami (FL) visits Florida State following Latson’s 20-point game

Miami Hurricanes (11-6, 1-5 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (14-4, 4-2 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (11-6, 1-5 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (14-4, 4-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Miami (FL) after Ta’Niya Latson scored 20 points in Florida State’s 82-67 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

The Seminoles have gone 10-0 in home games. Florida State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hurricanes are 1-5 in ACC play. Miami (FL) ranks ninth in the ACC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Haley Cavinder averaging 5.8.

Florida State averages 92.2 points, 25.9 more per game than the 66.3 Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The Seminoles and Hurricanes match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Bowles averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Darrione Rogers averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 88.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 11.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

