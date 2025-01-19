Miami (FL) visits Florida State following Latson’s 20-point game

Miami Hurricanes (11-6, 1-5 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (14-4, 4-2 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (11-6, 1-5 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (14-4, 4-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays Miami (FL) after Ta’Niya Latson scored 20 points in Florida State’s 82-67 win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Seminoles have gone 10-0 at home. Florida State scores 92.2 points and has outscored opponents by 23.3 points per game.

The Hurricanes have gone 1-5 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida State scores 92.2 points, 25.9 more per game than the 66.3 Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 72.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the 68.9 Florida State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latson is scoring 26.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Seminoles.

Haley Cavinder is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 88.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 11.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.