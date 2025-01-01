Miami (FL) takes road win streak into matchup with Louisville

Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 1-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-5, 1-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 1-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-5, 1-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Hurricanes play Louisville.

The Cardinals have gone 3-2 at home. Louisville is seventh in the ACC with 15.9 assists per game led by Ja’Leah Williams averaging 4.0.

The Hurricanes have gone 1-1 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) is eighth in the ACC scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Williams averaging 8.0.

Louisville makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Miami (FL) has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The Cardinals and Hurricanes match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Imari Berry is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 7.6 points.

Haley Cavinder is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and five assists for the Hurricanes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.