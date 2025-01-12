Miami (FL) takes on Syracuse, seeks to break 3-game skid

Miami Hurricanes (11-4, 1-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (6-9, 0-4 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (11-4, 1-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (6-9, 0-4 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) enters the matchup with Syracuse after losing three games in a row.

The Orange are 4-5 on their home court. Syracuse is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hurricanes are 1-3 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) is eighth in the ACC scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Williams averaging 8.0.

Syracuse’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 72.3 points per game, 0.2 more than the 72.1 Syracuse allows.

The Orange and Hurricanes face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Burrows averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

Haley Cavinder is averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Hurricanes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

