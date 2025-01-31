Miami (FL) takes on Notre Dame after Cleveland’s 27-point performance

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-10, 4-5 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-17, 0-10 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-10, 4-5 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-17, 0-10 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces Notre Dame after Matthew Cleveland scored 27 points in Miami (FL)’s 82-71 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hurricanes are 4-8 on their home court. Miami (FL) is 4-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fighting Irish are 4-5 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Miami (FL) makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Notre Dame averages 74.7 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 80.7 Miami (FL) allows to opponents.

The Hurricanes and Fighting Irish square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Hurricanes. Lynn Kidd is averaging 8.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Matt Allocco is averaging 9.8 points for the Fighting Irish. Tae Davis is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 0-10, averaging 71.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

