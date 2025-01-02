Miami (FL) plays Louisville, seeks 4th straight road win

Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 1-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-5, 1-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 1-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-5, 1-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits Louisville looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Cardinals have gone 3-2 at home. Louisville is seventh in the ACC with 15.9 assists per game led by Ja’Leah Williams averaging 4.0.

The Hurricanes are 1-1 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) is eighth in the ACC scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Williams averaging 8.0.

Louisville averages 74.3 points, 10.0 more per game than the 64.3 Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 6.0 more points per game (74.2) than Louisville gives up to opponents (68.2).

The Cardinals and Hurricanes square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Leah Williams is averaging 5.8 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals.

Darrione Rogers averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

