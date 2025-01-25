Miami (FL) plays Cal after Cleveland’s 23-point game

Miami Hurricanes (4-15, 0-8 ACC) at California Golden Bears (10-9, 3-5 ACC) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Miami Hurricanes (4-15, 0-8 ACC) at California Golden Bears (10-9, 3-5 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces Cal after Matthew Cleveland scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 88-51 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears have gone 8-3 at home. Cal is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hurricanes have gone 0-8 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) allows 79.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.0 points per game.

Cal’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Cal allows.

The Golden Bears and Hurricanes meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Stojakovic is scoring 18.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Golden Bears. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 13.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the last 10 games.

Cleveland is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Lynn Kidd is averaging 11.5 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 70.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.