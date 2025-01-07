Miami (FL) hosts Florida State following Cleveland’s 21-point game

Florida State Seminoles (10-4, 1-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-10, 0-3 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (10-4, 1-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-10, 0-3 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays Florida State after Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points in Miami (FL)’s 86-85 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-4 in home games. Miami (FL) is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Seminoles are 1-2 against ACC opponents. Florida State is fifth in the ACC scoring 79.1 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Miami (FL) scores 78.4 points, 8.9 more per game than the 69.5 Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 79.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the 75.1 Miami (FL) gives up to opponents.

The Hurricanes and Seminoles match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lynn Kidd is averaging 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Hurricanes.

Malique Ewin is averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Seminoles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 73.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

