Miami (FL) hosts Boston College after Rogers’ 23-point game

Boston College Eagles (10-8, 1-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-5, 1-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (10-8, 1-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-5, 1-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays Boston College after Darrione Rogers scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 66-61 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Hurricanes are 7-3 in home games. Miami (FL) is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 1-4 in conference play. Boston College scores 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Miami (FL) scores 71.6 points, 6.2 more per game than the 65.4 Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.2 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haley Cavinder is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Hurricanes.

Dontavia Waggoner is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.