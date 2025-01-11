Miami (FL) faces Syracuse, looks to break 3-game slide

Miami Hurricanes (11-4, 1-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (6-9, 0-4 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (11-4, 1-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (6-9, 0-4 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) comes into the matchup against Syracuse as losers of three games in a row.

The Orange are 4-5 in home games. Syracuse scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 1-3 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) averages 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Syracuse’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The Orange and Hurricanes match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Burrows averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

Haley Cavinder is averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Hurricanes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

