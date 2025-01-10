Meyer leads South Dakota State against UMKC after 21-point outing

UMKC Kangaroos (5-12, 1-1 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-3, 3-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

UMKC Kangaroos (5-12, 1-1 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-3, 3-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts UMKC after Brooklyn Meyer scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 93-55 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Jackrabbits are 7-1 on their home court. South Dakota State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kangaroos are 1-1 in Summit play. UMKC ranks fifth in the Summit with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Elauni Bennett averaging 6.1.

South Dakota State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 62.4 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 63.4 South Dakota State gives up to opponents.

The Jackrabbits and Kangaroos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haleigh Timmer averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

Alayna Contreras is shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 14.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

