Meyer leads South Dakota State against St. Thomas after 30-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (15-3, 5-0 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-9, 1-4 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays St. Thomas after Brooklyn Meyer scored 30 points in South Dakota State’s 87-73 win against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Tommies have gone 5-4 in home games. St. Thomas averages 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 5-0 in conference games. South Dakota State is sixth in the Summit with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Meyer averaging 2.1.

St. Thomas’ average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 7.8 more points per game (74.9) than St. Thomas gives up to opponents (67.1).

The Tommies and Jackrabbits match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Langbehn is averaging 14.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tommies.

Paige Meyer is averaging 10.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Jackrabbits.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

