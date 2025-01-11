Meyer and South Dakota State host UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (5-12, 1-1 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-3, 3-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

UMKC Kangaroos (5-12, 1-1 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-3, 3-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces UMKC after Brooklyn Meyer scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 93-55 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Jackrabbits are 7-1 in home games. South Dakota State is second in the Summit scoring 73.9 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Kangaroos are 1-1 in Summit play. UMKC is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

South Dakota State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). UMKC averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game South Dakota State allows.

The Jackrabbits and Kangaroos match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mesa Byom is averaging 6.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

Emani Bennett is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Kangaroos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

