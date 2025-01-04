Metheny has 19 as Liberty downs Middle Tennessee 73-63

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaden Metheny had 19 points in Liberty’s 73-63 win against Middle Tennessee on Saturday night. Metheny…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaden Metheny had 19 points in Liberty’s 73-63 win against Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Metheny shot 8 for 15, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Flames (13-2, 1-1 Conference USA). Colin Porter scored 16 points and added five assists and three steals. Zach Cleveland had 11 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

The Blue Raiders (10-5, 1-1) were led in scoring by Camryn Weston, who finished with 16 points. Essam Mostafa added 14 points, 16 rebounds and two steals for Middle Tennessee. Justin Bufford had 13 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Liberty visits Sam Houston and Middle Tennesseeplays Kennesaw State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.