Merrimack takes home win streak into matchup with Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-7, 1-2 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (6-6, 2-1 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Warriors play Sacred Heart.

The Warriors are 5-0 on their home court. Merrimack is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Pioneers are 1-2 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart is seventh in the MAAC scoring 58.1 points per game and is shooting 36.2%.

Merrimack’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 58.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 61.3 Merrimack allows to opponents.

The Warriors and Pioneers face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thalia Shepard is scoring 11.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Warriors.

Ny’Ceara Pryor is averaging 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.4 steals for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 59.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 57.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.