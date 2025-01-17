Merrimack plays Siena after Clark’s 20-point game

Siena Saints (8-9, 3-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (8-9, 5-1 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Siena Saints (8-9, 3-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (8-9, 5-1 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Siena after Adam Clark scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 81-76 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Warriors are 4-1 on their home court. Merrimack is third in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Saints are 3-3 against MAAC opponents. Siena ranks ninth in the MAAC giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

Merrimack is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 70.6 points per game, 3.4 more than the 67.2 Merrimack allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 19.8 points, 5.6 assists and two steals for the Warriors.

Justice Shoats is averaging 15.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Saints.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 24.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

