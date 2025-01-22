Merrimack plays Saint Peter’s for conference showdown

Merrimack Warriors (9-9, 6-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-8, 2-5 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Merrimack Warriors (9-9, 6-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-8, 2-5 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Armoni Zeigler and Saint Peter’s host Adam Clark and Merrimack in MAAC play Thursday.

The Peacocks have gone 2-3 in home games. Saint Peter’s averages 66.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 6-1 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack ranks third in the MAAC giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Saint Peter’s allows.

The Peacocks and Warriors square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Randolph is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 19.6 points, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 24.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

