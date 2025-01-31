Merrimack plays Rider in conference showdown

Rider Broncs (4-15, 2-8 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (8-11, 4-6 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider Broncs (4-15, 2-8 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (8-11, 4-6 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gabby Turco and Rider visit Madison Roman and Merrimack in MAAC action Saturday.

The Warriors have gone 7-2 at home. Merrimack ranks seventh in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Broncs are 2-8 against conference opponents. Rider averages 18.8 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Merrimack’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Rider allows. Rider averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Merrimack allows.

The Warriors and Broncs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman is averaging 9.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Thalia Shepard is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Turco averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Camryn Collins is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 53.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

