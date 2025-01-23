Merrimack faces Saint Peter’s, looks to end 3-game skid

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-10, 4-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-9, 3-4 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-10, 4-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-9, 3-4 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Warriors play Saint Peter’s.

The Warriors have gone 6-1 at home. Merrimack is seventh in the MAAC scoring 58.8 points while shooting 37.5% from the field.

The Peacocks are 4-3 in conference play. Saint Peter’s has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Merrimack’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lydia Melaschenko is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 5.8 points. Thalia Shepard is averaging 10.7 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Fatmata Janneh is averaging 19.1 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 8.8 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 54.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.