Merrimack faces Sacred Heart, seeks 6th straight home win

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-7, 1-2 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (6-6, 2-1 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-7, 1-2 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (6-6, 2-1 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Sacred Heart aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Warriors have gone 5-0 at home. Merrimack is third in the MAAC in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Madison Roman leads the Warriors with 8.0 boards.

The Pioneers are 1-2 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Merrimack is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart’s 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Merrimack has given up to its opponents (40.5%).

The Warriors and Pioneers square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thalia Shepard is averaging 11.1 points for the Warriors.

Ny’Ceara Pryor is averaging 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.4 steals for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 59.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 57.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.